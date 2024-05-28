The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released a 16-minute recording to support claims made by the third accused, Richard Jakpa, in the ongoing ambulance procurement case.

In the tape a voice purported to be that of Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame is heard coaching Mr. Jakpa on what to say in court against Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

During a press briefing on May 28, NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the recording discloses a coaching session aimed at influencing Jakpa’s court testimony to implicate the Minority leader.

The NDC asserts that, this tape vindicates Jakpa’s allegations and raises serious concerns about the Attorney General’s conduct in this high-profile case.

They maintained that, it is a grand scheme targeting the Minority Leader through unjust means.

Listen to the tape released by the NDC BELOW:

