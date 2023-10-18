His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu has been appointed as the Special Emissary by the renowned International Society of Diplomats.

The announcement was made on the 28th of August 2023, marking a new chapter in international relations and diplomacy.

With his wealth of experience and expertise in the field of diplomacy, the revered Man of God has been entrusted with the noble task of representing the International Society of Diplomats.

This prestigious appointment validates his outstanding contributions to global diplomacy and highlights his exemplary leadership.

The International Society of Diplomats, an esteemed organization dedicated to promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation among nations, has recognized H.E. Amb. Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu’s exceptional diplomatic skills and remarkable achievements in the diplomatic arena.

With his appointment as the Special Emissary, H.E. Amb. Dr. Owusu shall play a key role in bridging gaps, fostering fruitful dialogues, and resolving conflicts across nations.

His diplomatic acumen and nuanced approach to negotiations are expected to propel the organization’s goals of building stronger international ties and promoting mutual respect and understanding.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Owusu’s track record as a diplomat and his commitment to promoting harmony and cooperation makes him an ideal choice for this significant role.

Having previously represented his country with distinction at various international forums, he has gained the respect and admiration of colleagues and counterparts worldwide.

As the appointed Special Emissary, H.E. Amb. Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu aims to strengthen diplomatic partnerships and advance resolutions to global challenges by employing his unique diplomatic finesse and negotiation skills. He has expressed his gratitude for the appointment and pledged to dedicate his efforts towards furthering the objectives of the International Society of Diplomats.

Accolades and well-wishes have been pouring in from fellow diplomats, government officials, and international organizations.

Leaders from around the world have commended this appointment as a testament to H.E. Amb. Dr. Owusu’s diplomatic aptitude, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to making the world a more peaceful and harmonious place.

As H.E. Amb. Dr. Owusu embarks on this new journey, and the entire nation rejoices and holds its collective breath, hoping for his continued success and recognizing his outstanding contribution to the field of diplomacy.

The international community eagerly anticipates witnessing his profound impact as the Special Emissary of the International Society of Diplomats and looks forward to witnessing the remarkable achievements he is poised to make in his new role.

Congratulations to H.E. Amb. Dr. Owusu on this momentous appointment, and best wishes as he serves as an envoy of peace and cooperation on the global stage.

The appointment and the award were presented to him by the Liberia Country Director of the International Society of Diplomats H. E. Amb. Sammy David who represented the Head Missions of the Council of Council of Emissaries, Canada.