The Police have commenced an investigation into a suspected murder case after skeletal remains and blood stains were discovered at Tuobodom, a suburb of Nkwanta in the Oti region.

The bones were recovered from a pit on October 15, 2023.

It is suspected to be a contractor who was reported missing by his family two weeks ago.

The skeletal remains have been deposited at the Nkwanta Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Police has urged local residents who may have any valuable information on the matter to to aid the ongoing investigation.

