Elizabeth Kwatseo Tawiah Sackey has been unanimously confirmed as the first female Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Madam Sackey secured 100 per cent ‘Yes’ votes in the elections held at the Accra City Hall on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Madam Sackey, an economist, hails from Asere.

Hon Sackey, who is also a former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for the Okaikoi North constituency, succeeds Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who has been serving in that position since 2017.