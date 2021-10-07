Some aggrieved Assembly Members of the Assin South District in the Central Region have invoked curses on the newly confirmed District Chief Executive (DCE) for Assin South, Felicia Amisah Ntrakwah.

According to them, the Ghana Police Service and Electoral Commission officials failed to allow them to take part in the just ended election to confirm the DCE.

The angry members slaughtered a sheep, used eggs and bottles of schnapps to invoke the curses.

They want the gods to deal with them for the injustice they have perpetrated against them.

Watch video below: