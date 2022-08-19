A 12-year-old boy, identified as Prince Bentum Sarkwa, has reportedly died in a fire incident at Chorkor in the Greater Accra Region.

A 15-year-old boy, Solomon Lamptey, who was also seriously injured is on admission at the hospital.

The fire incident is said to have occurred on Sunday with the cause yet to be known.

On the back of this, the Accra Mayor, Elizabeth Sackey, has visited the scene to assess the situation and also commiserate with the affected families.

Madam Sackey was accompanied by some officials from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the National Disaster Management Organisation.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service has commenced investigations to establish the cause of the fire.