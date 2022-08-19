Calm has returned to the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This is according to the Ghana Police Service in relation to Thursday night clash between residents of Unity Hall, popularly known as Conti and University Hall, popularly known as Katanga hall.

In a Facebook post, the police said they are now in control of the situation and efforts are underway to arrest persons found culpable in the acts of violence.

“The Police have restored calm on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology following violent clashes between students of the Katanga and Unity Halls of the University.

KNUST Conti-Katanga clash

“The Police are in firm control of the situation and investigation is ongoing to arrest those behind this unfortunate, needless and unjustifiable attacks and bring them to face justice.

“We, therefore, urge all law abiding members of the university community to remain calm and support the police as we deal with the situation,” it said.

The violence that broke out in parts of KNUST campus led to some vehicles having their glasses smashed.

