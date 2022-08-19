Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commiserated with the people of Dagbon over the death of the heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin, Mion-Lana, Naa Abdulai III.

Taking to his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia described the late chief as one of the charismatic chiefs of the Dagbon Kingdom.

“I send my condolences to the King, Chiefs and people of Dagbon, to the immediate family of the late chief and the wider Abudu Family of Dagbon on this great loss,” he mourned.

The chief passed on on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, aged 48.

As a member of the Abudu gate, the late Mion Lana was also the Regent of Dagbon, a position he held until his death on Wednesday at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

The Vice President in his post indicated he visited the late chief at the hospital together with the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

He was the next in line after Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II based on the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship.

He was known in private life as Mahamadu Abdulai.

Below is Dr Bawumia’s post: