Market women and traders occupying streets and pedestrian walkways in the Central Business District of Accra have been given a one-week ultimatum to move into the markets.

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey gave the order when she embarked on a tour in the area.

“We have been lenient enough with you all, your grace period has come to an end, we are giving you a week to move from the streets and pavements else, be ready to face the law” she stated.

The AMA boss was accompanied by the Presiding Member of the AMA and a National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) Presidential hopeful, Hon Alfred Adjei, Metro Coordinating Director, Dr Ahmed Rufai Ibrahim, and members of the task force.

They toured the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) area at the Independence Avenue through the Ghana School of law to the Kojo Thompson road, the Makola mall and finally to the Kinbu road.

The purpose of the tour, the AMA boss said is to ensure the areas are clean for free flow of vehicular and human traffic.

Hon. Elizabeth Sackey said they have met with the market queens who have agreed to speak to their members to move back to the market.