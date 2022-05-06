Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who is currently in the United States of America (USA) has toured the home of late Rock and Roll star, Elvis Presley.

The late American singer and actor is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century.

The Asante monarch with a delegation of chiefs and officials toured Graceland, home of the King of Rock and Roll at Memphis.

The tour is part of activities for the Memphis in May Festival.

Below are photos shared on Facebook by Kwabena Agyemang-Kobia