The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has opened books of condolence at its head office in memory of the late former Mayors; Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio and Solomon Ofei Darko who passed away recently.

Chief Executive of AMA, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, who first signed the book of condolence, eulogised the late former Mayors and expressed her condolences to the bereaved families whilst pledging support to give them a befitting burial.

“We give thanks to the Lord. Though we are grieving, one thing we know is to give glory to God. We will miss you, Uncle Nat, as I affectionately call you, we know you were a strong pillar for the AMA…All we can say is rest well Uncle Nat, RIP. till we meet again,” she wrote.

In Hon Solomon Ofie Darko’s book of condolence, she penned: “To God be the glory, honour and adoration. Yes, it is God who gave you to us and at the appropriate time has come for you.

“Hon Solomon Ofie Darko may the good Lord you served keep you in his bosom till we meet again. May He grant you a peaceful rest.”

Speaking to the media shortly after signing the book of condolences, Hon Sackey said her two predecessors assisted the city of Accra to reach its greatest peek, as they supported the development of Accra, adding that the books would be opened to the general public from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

She pointed out that as part of efforts to honour the two fallen heroes, the Assembly would hold a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, January 19 at the premises of the AMA at 6 pm.

“Since their services to mother Ghana cannot be erased, we indeed deem it right to express our greatest gratitude through the opening of books of condolence to be signed by loved ones, sympathisers and the general public,” she said.

“As they journey to the ancestral world, it is my prayer that they find rest in the bosom of the almighty God, and I humbly beseech their families to take heart in God. As I believe, God will order their steps and the AMA will support during the final burial service,” she added.

Hon. Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the Presiding Member of the AMA, who signed the books of condolence after the AMA boss, also recalled how both former mayors worked assiduously to maintain the dignity of the Assembly in their time.

Other dignitaries who visited the AMA to sign the books of condolences included; Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, Aminu MZ, George Cyril Bray, Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executives for La-Nkwantanang-Madina, Ayawaso North, Ablekuma West and Korle Klottey respectively.

The rest were Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi constituency in the Volta Region, as well as Heads of Department at the AMA.

The late Hon Nat Nunoo-Amarteifio and Hon Solomon Ofei Darko kicked the bucket on December 20th and 31st 2021 respectively after a short illness in Accra.

Hon. Nat Nuno-Amarteifio was appointed the Mayor of Accra between 1994 and 1998 during former President Jerry John Rawlings’ administration.

He was born in 1943 and died at the age of 79 years, while Solomon Ofei Darko was born on 26th January 1936 and died at the age of 85 years.

He served as AMA boss under the Kufuor administration from 2001-2003.