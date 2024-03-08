Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia visited the home of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, accompanied by government and New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials.

During the visit, the Vice President signed the book of condolence for the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

Among the high-powered delegations were NPP Chairman Stephen Ntim, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Chief Executive of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku, and Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare.

The Ejisu constituency MP passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah and six children.

The late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah

Meanwhile, residents of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region are in a state of shock following the sudden demise of the late Deputy Minister.

In an interview with JoyNews on March 8, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah revealed that the late Deputy Finance Minister had arrived in the constituency on Tuesday from Germany where he was receiving health care, intending to participate in parades to celebrate Independence Day the next day, Wednesday, March 6.

Unfortunately, John Kumah felt too ill during the night and could not make it to the parade ground.

“He came down to the constituency with the intention of attending the peace march parade; unfortunately, during the night, he felt sick, and he could not make it to the parade ground,” Osei-Mensah said.

Earlier today, March 8, both NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs gathered in the chamber wearing black to mourn the late John Kumah.

Parliament mourns John Kumah

The seat that he once occupied in Parliament was adorned with a red ribbon.

Red ribbon tied around John Kumah’s seat

The vacancy created will be occupied after a bye-election has been held.

