Here's what happens to your body if you stop wearing underwear

For many, deciding to stop wearing underwear may seem like an odd choice.

After all, to some, wearing underwear is as much of a routine as breathing. You put it on under your clothes every day before heading to work, school, or the gym.

Maybe you prefer rainbow-coloured boy shorts over barely-there bikinis or lace thongs — there are a lot of options out there! But why do we wear underwear at all?

More and more women are choosing to forgo underwear for comfort, health, or appearance — no one likes panty lines or wedgies. And while wearing underwear has its benefits, going underwearless may do you some good.

Here are few things that happen to your body when you stop wearing underwear:

You may reduce your risk of developing a UTI or yeast infection

No one likes getting an infection down there — it can be itchy, debilitating, and downright annoying. Turns out, if you stop wearing underwear, you may reduce your chances of developing a urinary tract or yeast infection, especially for those of you who suffer regular bouts of vaginal infections

Panties can trap excess moisture and microbes. And that can create a moist environment where Candida, a fungus that causes yeast infections.

It’s good for sleep

While ditching your underwear right before bedtime isn’t a hard and fast rule, the practice could help give your lady bits a cool break, especially if you wear underwear during the day. Simply put, your vagina needs fresh air sometimes.

You may reduce your risk of experiencing allergic reactions

If you stop wearing underwear, you may avoid itchy allergic reactions. This is often your skin’s reaction to certain “fabrics, dyes, chemicals and preservatives” found in underwear, including latex, which is often used for the waistband.

You may see less discharge

Alright ladies, let’s talk about vaginal discharge. It may not be the most glamorous topic, but it needs to be addressed regardless as we all deal with it, and some may be a little more often than others.

Turns out there is some good news when it comes to discharge, which is a combination of bacteria, vaginal skin cells, and mucus and fluid from the cervix and vagina. You actually may experience less of it if you stop wearing underwear altogether, especially if you normally wear non-cotton panties.

May avoid digestive issues

Tight undergarments may cause pressure on the stomach and, as a result, push acid into the oesophagus, causing the digestive condition. If you don’t have a reflux problem yet but have a predisposition to it, then wearing tight garments could tip you over the edge into being a sufferer.