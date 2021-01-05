A few weeks ago, I wrote a piece on how to minimise the tendency of the winner takes all in our present political dispensation.

In that article, I made the point that the control of Ghana hangs in the balance, with the parliamentary chamber appears to be deadlocked 137-137 with one independent candidate making it a bit unstable equilibrium.

I also made a strong case for the need for parliament to revolutionized its leadership. It was a clamor for a new generation of leadership. I expect a paradigm shift and strategic approach with regards to the appointment of parliamentary leadership.

The NPP as a majority party in parliament ought to modernise in order to deepen parliamentary business especially at a time when most of their experience hands couldn’t make it to the 8th parliament.

The party needs to inspire a new generation to new heights of social responsibility with their exemplary biography.

I am quite elated that there’s a conversation going on about the need to have the likes of

Hon. Alexander Kwamina, Afenyo-Markin and Annor Dompreh lead the majority bench in Parliament.

As a matter of fact, these two can sanitize public discourse with their civilized and polished oratory, energy, and gravitas in the case of Afenyo-Markin.

Time and again throughout the 7th parliament, partisan grandstanding was elevated above the needs of the Ghanaian people. The politically motivated misuse of parliamentary rules and procedures relegated the chamber and its members to mere spectators in the business of legislating and problem-solving. It is in this light that the 8th parliament needs a unifier as the leader to bring consensus building to bear in the business of the house.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin has been among the most vocal parliamentarians over the period, and he represents the face of a younger generation.

This is exactly the sort of leadership I’ve been craving for. Some one who is able to have a powerful effect on the moderates across board and many well-meaning Ghanaians.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin has proven that he is someone who can lead and elevates the conversation and also engage in the contest of ideas in the open marketplace.

There’s a feeling of something different, something fresh and something decent. Hon. Afenyo-Markin have it all. His personal appeal, charisma and know-how represent a breath of fresh – He has the ability to transcend generational, and partisan divisions, he is someone with thoughtful approach to weighty issues and message of bipartisanship – Someone capable of outclassing the weightier issues of politics. He is a person with a reputation, experience, earthy charm, improvisation and style – And more importantly, he brings political savvy and fighting qualities to the table. He has been a member of Ecowas Parliament for 3yrs, 2017 to 2020. He’s specialised in constitutional law and Financial Crime law – An active court room practitioner with very prominent cases at the supreme Court of Ghana. His relentless advocacy at the supreme Court has transformed the financial crime laws in Ghana.

Given his track record, and with the important business of revitalizing our parliamentary business, continuing government oversight, and deepening consensus building, we must not continue to spigot the status quo. The lack of true leadership in the House is undermining our democracy, destroying the institution of parliament and sabotaging our national economy.

We are at a time and moment that requires profound and far reaching new thinking and new ways of doing things.

It is time for parliament to work for the Ghanaian people again, but it cannot do that without new leadership.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin deserves to be the leader of the 8th parliament.

May God bless our homeland Ghana.