President-elect of the United States of America, Joseph Biden is hopeful of more engaging dialogue in the future with President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, there are common problems facing both countries hence the need the to strengthen the relationship.

Joe Biden made the comment in a reply to President Akufo-Addo’s congratulatory message to him upon winning the US election.

“We look forward to working with you and your government on addressing the common problems facing our countries and our people, I look forward to future dialogue,” the letter said.

Mr Biden is expected to be inaugurated on January 20, two weeks after President Akufo-Addo’s January 7 swearing-in ceremony.

Below is the full statement