The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has urged residents and citizens of Akwatia and Okyeman to disregard the alleged deposition or destoolment of chief Osabarima Kofi Boateng III by the Abrade Royal family of Akwatia.

During a press conference held at Kyebi, the Akyem Abuakwa State Secretary, D.M. Ofori-Atta, emphasised that Chief, Osabarima Kofi Boateng III, retains his position as the chief of Akwatia, according to the records of the Akyem Abuakwa Tradition Council.

He cited Section 40 of the Chieftaincy Act 2008, Act 759, which outlines the proper procedures for bringing forth proceedings related to the deposition or destoolment of a chief.

D.M. Ofori-Atta stated that the Judicial Committee of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has not received any formal charges from the kingmakers of Akwatia regarding the alleged customary offense committed by the Akwatiahene.

He explained that the customary process for destoolment involves several steps, including bringing the offense to the chief’s attention, formulating charges by the elders, conducting a fair trial, and establishing guilt before proceeding with destoolment.

However, D.M. Ofori-Atta clarified that the necessary processes for destoolment have not been initiated or completed by the kingmakers of Akwatia.

As a result, he declared that the news of the alleged destoolment holds no customary or legal weight and is considered null and void.

In contrast to the claims made by the Abrade Royal family, who performed customary rites symbolizing the destoolment of Chief Osabarima Kofi Boateng III, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council firmly dismissed the purported destoolment as lacking any customary or legal validity.

The Traditional Council has called upon the Akwatia police to intervene and restore order in Akwatia while ensuring the necessary security for Chief Osabarima Kofi Boateng III.

The Council emphasised its stance that Chief Osabarima Kofi Boateng III remains the legitimate Akwatiahene, recognised under the traditional and legal framework.

