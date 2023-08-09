Some youth of Aboabo in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti region have called on the Inspector-General of Police to caution personnel on their approach to handling issues in Zongo communities.

They say the recent alleged murder of Yussif Salamwudeen and the killing of the Zongo Seven are among instances of unfair treatment suffered in the hands of the police.

They spoke to Adom News during a fitness walk towards Aboabo homecoming.

The death of Yussif Salamwudeen led to an attack on the Asawase Police Station by some irate youth.

The police, after arresting some suspects in a swoop, allegedly assaulted and abandoned the victim, who many say was at the point of death.

Baba Sarki, leader of Asawasi Youth Front, believes the police have over the years acted contrary to the tenets of their professional ethics.

He points to instances of arbitrary killings of Zongo youth by the police.

The youth want the IGP to engage his officers to review their operational approach on Zongo issues.

According to Baba Sarki, they will be forced to defend themselves if the killings continue.

President of the Zongo Youth, Jawad Madugu Ango, also described the restriction of tricycle ‘Pragya’ riders to the central business district of Kumasi as unfair.

He wants the KMA to take a second look at the bigger picture of creating jobs for the unemployed youth in the zongo communities.

The Chief of Islam of Zongo Alhaji Dawood Mohammed Akani says they have had meetings with the youth to remain calm as their concerns with the police and city authorities are resolved.