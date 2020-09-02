Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says with the achievements of the President of Ghana in these few years, he should be given on a loan to the people of the United States of America (USA) to help them solve their numerous problems.

“Akufo-Addo should be given to the people of America and all their problems will be done away with. The achievement in his first term is unparalleled and he needs all the praise he deserves. Apart from the clean up in the banking sector, look at how he has managed the COVID-19. Just look at the rate of our recoveries and you’ll get what I’m saying,” he bragged.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, although Akufo-Addo’s first term was marred by the Banking crisis and COVID-19, he was able to weather down the storm and take the people of Ghana to the promised land; a feat no government has been able to achieve.

He said, “If Akufo-Addo had a clean sheet like Atta Mills he would have taken Ghana to heaven by now”.

The maverick lawmaker was speaking on KFMTV in an interview where he discussed the achievements of the NPP thus far.

Mr Agyapong who continues to hail government’s intervention in the Banking sector indicated that the clean up in the banking sector is the biggest achievement of Akufo-Addo since he took over office because he has saved 4.6 million depositors of heart attacks and other diseases they would have suffered if their savings were washed away by fraudulent bank managers and owners.

On government’s achievement with Free SHS, Kennedy Agyapong said every country’s backbone rest on its human resources and with the Free SHS which has been introduced, Ghanaian students will be well-positioned to conquer because of the education most people will have access to as compared to what happened hitherto this period.