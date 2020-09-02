The Ghana Tourism Ladies Club,as part of efforts to aid, restore and conserve the forest cover of the Bunso Eco park located in the Eastern Region, has undertaken a tree planting exercise.

The exercise is part of activities to commemorate the group’s annual in tourism congress.

This year’s Congress is under the theme, “Beyond the return: Beyond the pandemic, A new woman”.

It seeks,among other things to revitalize the club to champion and empower women in Ghana’s tourism and draw attention to position women at the center of tourism development.

The group planted over hundred species of Teak,Magnolia and Mimosa species of trees along the boundaries of the park.

The club used the opportunity to tour the ecotourism park which hosts a canopy walkway and has some of the rare tree species including Garcinia Kola, known locally as Twepea, reputed for its health benefits.

President of the Tourism ladies club, Emma Rachel Akua Oduro encouraged tree planting exercise among Ghanaians. For her, it is the surest way to sustain the county’s natural environment.

Other tropical tree species found at the centre include Okure, mostly used for dugout canoes and Alpha and Omega trees used for the local sponge (sapowie).

The 280-metre long walkway is suspended 40 feet off the ground with five bridges.

It has six platforms where tourists can make stopovers to explore and soak in the breath-taking fauna and flora.

It is the second forest reserve in Ghana to host a canopy walkway after the Kakum National Park in the Central region.

The facilty manager of the Bunso Ecopark who served as a tour guide to the club, Mr. Asare Frimpong revealed that very soon they would launch Zip line to cushion the thrills and adventures in the site, explaining, that the zip line would be the second commercial zip line in West Africa after Obo.