The Bono Regional Forestry Manager, Isaac Noble Eshun, has announced that measures have been put in place to halt the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the Bono forest reserve.

According to him, agents of the Fulani herdsmen have been cautioned to evacuate the forest with immediate effect.

“We’ve cautioned some agents of the Fulani herdsmen to vacate the forest immediately,” he said.

Mr Eshun mentioned that the Commission is working hard to send away all the herdsmen despite the evacuation of most of them.

“Report gathered shows that most of them have evacuated the place due to the recent rains in the northern part of Ghana but we believe some are still staying in the forest,” he noted.

“We are looking for their hideout to send them away,” he added.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM on the Beyi W’ano segment, he stated that the Commission will bring on board other approaches to curtail the activities of the herdsmen.

“Also, we are looking at implementing more preventive approaches going forward, thus, when we get to know the route they will use when the harmattan starts so that we can construct a bridge to guard the place very well,” Mr Eshun stated.

Adding to it, he said “so we are still working to drive away the cows from our forest”.