Adidas has unveiled the official ball that will be used at the 2022 World Cup.

Named ‘Al Rihla’, the design promises to maintain a “significantly higher” pace in mid-air, to “support the highest game speeds”.

For the 14th consecutive edition of the World Cup, the German manufacturer has created the official ball, which will retail at £120. One per cent of each sale will be donated to the Common Goal charity.

“The game is getting faster, and as it speeds up, accuracy and flight stability becomes critically important,” said Franziska Loeffelmann, adidas Design Director for Football Graphics & Hardwear.

“The new design allows the ball to maintain its speed significantly higher as it journeys through the air.

“For the biggest global stage in all of sport, we set out to make the impossible, possible with radical innovation by creating the fastest and most accurate World Cup ball to-date.”

The ball will leave Qatar for a tour of 10 cities around the world ahead of the winter World Cup, in each of which adidas are promoting campaigns to “improves access and equity”.

An adidas statement added: “The ball was also designed with the environment at its heart – all components have been carefully considered, and Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball made using only water-based inks and glues.

“The bold, vibrant color and graphics set on a pearlescent background reflect the ever-increasing speed of the game, with speed revealing the spectrum of color to excite players and fans around the world from grassroots to elite levels.

“Al Rihla translates as ‘The Journey’ in Arabic and has been inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar.”