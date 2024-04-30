President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the government’s commitment to retooling the Ghana Armed Forces to enhance their effectiveness and efficiency.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2024 African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium Africa, the President stressed Ghana’s efforts to resource the Navy to combat piracy, illegal fishing, and maritime-related insurgencies.

Expressing gratitude to the US government for its collaboration, President Akufo-Addo outlined various forms of logistical support being provided to the Ghana Navy.

Maritime leaders from around the world have gathered to discuss issues affecting African maritime security, including piracy, illegal fishing, and insurgencies, and to collaborate on strategies to address these challenges.

Acknowledging the critical role of the ocean, referred to as the Blue economy, in the survival of many Africans, speakers emphasized the urgent need to secure the maritime environment.

US Ambassador Virginia Palmer commended the Ghana Army for its contribution to sustaining democracy and described Ghana as a model for peace and security on the African continent.

Ambassador Palmer also assured continued US logistical support for combating maritime-related terrorism and insurgencies.

The three-day summit, hosted by the US and Ghana Navy Authorities, includes participants from the US, Europe, and Africa.

