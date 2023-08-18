Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Paul Adom-Otchere, says he is not involved in any plot to remove the Managing Director of the company, Pamela Djamson-Tettey.

The Airport Workers Union on Wednesday alleged Mr Adom-Otchere is conspiring to remove Pamela Djamson-Tettey because she has refused to align with him on certain decisions regarding the running of the company.

The Divisional Chairman of the Public Service Workers Union at the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Abdul-Issaka Bamba, told Joy News, “Our information is that the Board Chair is championing the course of removing the MD and this is causing a lot of agitations in the industry.

“From where we sit the staff will not let us rest, they have been calling us 24 hours wanting to know what is happening.

“It is based on that that we are communicating with our staff to stay calm while their leaders see how the story unfolds and get back to them,” he said.

According to him, the agitations affect the progress of the Company if there is no harmony between the leaders.

“We know where we came from…the past few years we were not having this harmony and were battered by Covid-19. All that is getting to normal as work is picking,” he said.

He pleaded with management not to engage in such disharmony to put the company in disarray.

However, Mr Adom-Otchere told Joy News the Union in their letter did not “give no real example of the said plot.”

He said he will be meeting the Union to “understand because I have no idea of what they are talking about.”