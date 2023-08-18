The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has indicated that transactions done with the ECG PowerApp will not attract additional charges.

The Volta Regional PRO, Mr. Benjamin Obeng Antwi, who disclosed this said, customers would not be obliged to pay mobile money transactions charges or E-Levy when they pay for service through the cashless system.

He was speaking at a stakeholder engagement with members of the Akatsi North District Assembly, heads of security agencies and departments.

On 11th May, 2023, the power distributor announced that it has gone cashless following the enhancement of the ECG PowerApp to provide convenience for customers and enhance operations.

As part of efforts to ensure customers navigate the app with ease and also get more customers to use the app to transact business, the power distributor intensified education in the Volta Region.

The initiative was to equip the public, especially assembly members to become ambassadors of the power distribution company so they can educate residents in their respective electoral areas on their operations.

There were radio education programs, engagements with institutions such as the Bank of Ghana, GCB Bank, NPA, NCA, Volta Serene Hotel, tertiary institutions, among others.

Mr. Antwi said that the ECG PowerApp allows customers to pay and view their bills, view their statements, payment history, and also helps smart prepaid meter customers in the Volta Region to purchase prepaid and view their consumption history.

He further indicated that using the ECG PowerApp or the short code, *226#, to transact business does not attract momo charges or E-levy and encouraged customers to make use of the cashless system.

“After downloading the app, once you key in your meter or account number, your details will pop up and once you are certain those details are yours, click on the correct button to save your meter and follow the prompts”, he said.

Mr. Antwi called on the general public to assist the company root out people consuming power illegally and ensure they pay for electricity consumed.

“Some users of electricity in our communities are not paying bills in the ECG system as a result of obtaining meters through illegal sources or faulty meters, so let’s try and report these people or else we will be paying for power consumed whiles they consume for free,” he said.

He further advised the assembly members to ensure customers not paying for electricity consumed or not receiving bills since the installation of the meter visit the nearest ECG Office with their Ghana Card, digital address, meter number and a picture of their meter to regularize their supply.