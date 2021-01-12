Aggrieved customers of Menzgold have condemned the arrest of one of its members, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog.

Bulldog, addressing a statement in relation to Menzgold, insisted the President will at all costs pay back locked up funds else will not complete his four-year term.

For this assertion, the National Intelligence Bureau has allegedly arrested him.

Responding to the arrest, the coalition though admitted Bulldog could have expressed his opinion and frustration in a different way said the swift Gestapo style arrest, as they described it, was uncalled for.

In a press statement, the coalition said the entertainment icon’s comments should have drawn the compassion of leadership of the country to the 80 lives lost in the quest for their monies, rather than an arrest.

The Menzgold customers are, therefore, calling for an immedite release to “enable us all continue to enjoy the peace and tranquility prevailing”.