The Ministry of Youth and Sports has extolled the National Ambulance Service for their immense contributions at the just ended 13th All-African Games.

According to the Ministry, National Ambulance Service played a vital role in the emergency response and medical support services, further showcasing its commitment to the excellence in Public safety initiatives.

Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Sports, Ken Annan said the first aid interventions by the Service played a vital role in saving lives at the games, and that they need to be applauded.

“Infact, National Ambulance Service’s life-saving interventions at the games cannot be overlooked, especially for those who fainted, as the EMTs did their best to save them, they deserve a thumbs up” he said.

The Greater Regional Administrative Manager for the Service, PAEMT Daniel Asare, attributed their dedication to the tournament to their hard working CEO, Prof Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, Deputy Director of Operations, Dr. Foster Ansong -Bridgan and the whole NAS Coordinating team.

The 13th African Games, hosted in Ghana was held from 8th to 23rd March, 2024.

The games will held in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.