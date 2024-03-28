It’s heartwarming following your passion, it’s been my dream to unearth and identify talents for National Sports Development and the exploits of William Amponsah in recent times has given me the impetus that when we spread our lenses wider we can offer meaningful life to a lot of talents that haven’t been tapped in rural communities.

William Amponsah, the current 10 meters record holder in Ghana and the exploits he is making in West Texas has proven that my investment in him was not in vain.

He has given fulfillment to a dream I had when I introduced Asante Akyem Marathon 2017 at Asante Akyem Agogo, he was our maiden winner and our promise to support him to become a National Athlete has been fulfilled beyond our imagination.

Today he is a national asset, breaking records and setting new ones, he represented Ghana during the Birmingham Olympics in United Kingdom, 2022.

Amponsah won silver medal for Marathon at the just ended African Games in Accra, and to my surprise he said “Hon, this is just the beginning”, we wish him well looking forward to winning medals at Commonwealth and Olympic Games in the near future.

I’m now inspired and motivated not to relent on my dream to make international stars from the youth who’s talents haven’t been recognized and being wasted.

Amponsah visited me at home before his departure to Texas during the weekend and gifted me his memorable running vest that got him the Silver Medal at the African Games, decorated me with it as well.

He’s been grateful to God for how far He’s brought him, he appreciates the influence and the impact I’ve made in his life and this encourages me to do more.

William Amponsah to the world, from Agona Swedru, through Asante Akyem Agogo and connecting the world now with marathon/long distance races. There’s nothing that determination, hard work and the power of God’s influence can’t achieve.

Dream it and live it

Godiswithus