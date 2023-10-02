Renowned anchor at Adom TV, Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa, has taken on a new role as the Brand Ambassador for KISMA Grooming and SPA.

This marks an exciting milestone in her career and a significant partnership for the popular grooming and spa brand.

Adwoa Serwaa, recognized for her exceptional performance on television, radio, and social media, was officially unveiled as the face of KISMA Grooming and SPA at a colourful event attended by industry stakeholders and well-wishers.

KISMA Grooming and SPA, a rapidly growing brand in the beauty and wellness industry, has chosen to collaborate with Adwoa Serwaa to expand its services and attract wider customer base. The decision to bring the accomplished broadcaster on board was fuelled by her impeccable reputation and her consistent track record in the media industry.

Managing Director of KISMA Grooming and SPA, Mercy Kone expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership.

“We believe in the qualities of Anokyewaaba to help promote our services and products. We have closely followed her work on TV, radio, and social media, and we are impressed by her unblemished professional record. In an era where social media plays a pivotal role in attracting patrons, we are confident that she will be of immense benefit to KISMA Grooming and SPA.”

In her acceptance speech, Adwoa Serwaa encouraged her followers and supporters to visit KISMA Grooming and SPA for top-notch services.

She pledged to leverage her extensive following on television, radio, and social media to bolster the KISMA brand and contribute to its continued success.

KISMA Grooming and SPA has been serving the beauty and wellness needs of Ghanaians for nearly two years.

With locations in Kotobabi, Osu and Achimota, KISMA Grooming and SPA has consistently exceeded clients expectations, leaving a lasting impression and fostering a strong bond.

The partnership between Adwoa Serwaa and KISMA Grooming and SPA is poised to bring exciting developments to the beauty and wellness sector, offering patrons a unique and enhanced experience that aligns with the high standards of both the brand and its new Brand Ambassador.

