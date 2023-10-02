The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has ordered a private legal practitioner, Ephraim Agbeko Voadorgu, to desist from holding himself as the “Dutor of Anlo” and to stop plans to celebrate the Anlo Hogbetsotso Za since the actions may disturb the peace in Anlo.

This followed the decision by the Ministry not to recognise Mr Voadorgu, aka Togbe Wenya III, who was holding himself as the Dutor of Anlo.

A letter signed by the sector Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and copied to the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, said the two parties met at the Ministry in Accra to discuss some claims by Mr Voadorgu, as well as his plans to celebrate this year’s Hogbetsotso Za.

Meeting

“After the meeting with your representatives, I also met representatives of the Awoamefia to listen to their side of the matter. I have also conducted research on your claims,” the letter added.

It further stated that investigations at the National House of Chiefs showed that no chief had ever been registered as Dutor in the Anlo Traditional Area.

“Since the inception of registration of chiefs by the National House of Chiefs, the Overlord of the Anlo Traditional Area had always been the Awoamefia,” the letter added.

The letter, therefore, urged Mr Voadorgu to use the judicial committees of the Regional House of Chiefs and, if possible, the National House of Chiefs, should he wish to pursue his claims.

The letter cautioned Mr Voadorgu to desist from holding himself as the Dutor of Anlo, and also not to organise any Hogbetsotso Za in view of the above information.

Explaining further, the letter said that was because the actions of Mr Voadorgu had the potential to breach the peace of the Anlo Traditional Area.

“According to Section 63(a) of the Chieftaincy Act of 2008, Act 759, the letter stressed, “it is an offence for a person to act or perform the functions of a chief when that person is not qualified to act”.

“I am by a copy of this letter informing the National Security Minister of my decision and to ask him to put the necessary measures in place to prevent you from organising any festival,” it added.