The Founder and General Overseer of Believers Worship Center, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, has announced plans to distribute $3 million among members of his congregation.

This donation initiative, which amounts to GHS 41,723,500 is part of his annual philanthropic efforts for his church members.

The distribution of funds will be allocated across the three branches of the church.

In the Adom Branch, comprising 16,370 members, each member will receive GHS 2,000.

Meanwhile, the Second Chance Branch, with 3,447 members, will see each member receive GHS 2,500.

Additionally, the Phirocam University Branch, consisting of 183 students, will be provided with GHS 2,000 to each student.

The total number of beneficiaries across the branches is expected to reach 20,000 individuals.

This generous gesture aims to provide financial support to the congregation, assisting them in various aspects of their lives.

