Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been spotted filming scenes for the upcoming movie, ‘Philadelphia’.

The movie is to pay tribute to the prominent televangelist, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, and showcase the intent of his Philadelphia movement.

A preview of the movie shared by Lil Win on his social media platforms has garnered praise from fans, who are impressed by his dedication to the film industry.

Lil Win recently inaugurated his Weezy Empire Film Village, a sprawling 14-acre multi-studio project he aims to complete in a short time.

During the launch, Lil Win said the movie is to change the prevailing stereotype and negative perceptions about Prophet Adom Kyei Duah and his renowned Philadelphia movement.

The movie “Philadelphia” marks the film village’s debut production and will feature well-known Kumawood actors like Otale and Lil Win himself, who will assume the role of the prominent figure in the ancient Philadelphia narrative.

Lil Win commended the cast and crew for the hard at work filming at the new film village.

While many of Lil Win’s fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming movie, some have expressed reservations about his choice of project.