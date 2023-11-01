Self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, has exposed his inseparable connection with cannabis, in a latest freestyle that has got social media buzzing.

Burna Boy who does not shy away from puffing publicly, revealed that when presented with the choice to choose between ‘weed’ and any other item, the former will always be his ideal choice.

What makes this revelation even more intriguing is the fact that, he declined a lucrative $5 million gig in Dubai because the terms and conditions explicitly forbid smoking.

Emirati law prohibits smoking in parks, beaches, and other public recreation areas in Dubai.

In the freestyle session, he sang, “Just now I turned down Dubai money, 5 million dollars na small thing cos me I no dey like to dey go where dem no go gree allow me smoke igbo.”

