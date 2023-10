Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has regrettably announced the cancellation of his much-anticipated concert in Wolverhampton, England, scheduled for November 4.

The decision comes after promoters failed to meet the financial demands set by the celebrated artiste.

A statement released by Shatta Movement Records on Tuesday, October 31 offered sincere apologies to fans who were eagerly looking forward to the concert.

They also assured ticket holders of full refund.

Below is the full statement

MORE: