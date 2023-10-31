The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chastised the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for closing its investigation into allegations of corruption involving Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

This follows revelations by the OSP that although Mr Adu Boahen engaged in influence peddling, it is not a corruption-related offence which falls directly under the mandate of its office.

In a detailed report submitted on Monday, October 30, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said the allegations against the government official can be handled by other government agencies.

But rubbishing this assertion, the NDC says the decision by the OSP not to investigate Mr Adu Boahen is flawed.

“Having forensically verified the audio-visual recording adduced by Tiger Eye P.I as a true reflection of the events represented thereon, and having conclusively established that Charles Adu Boahen indeed, demanded a bribe of 20% of the value of the initial investment or an an upfront payment of 10% of the value of the proposed investment and a post-investment sharing of the proceeds of same from undercover agents of Tiger Eye P.I who were posing as businessmen interested in investing in Ghana, it is totally unacceptable for the OSP to have concluded that Charles Adu is not guilty of a crime,” the party added.

Again, the NDC alleged that the report released by the OSP has the potential to dampen public confidence in the Office since it smacks of a coverup.

It insists that the conduct of Charles Adu Boahen constitutes corruption of monumental proportions and must not go unpunished.

“We wish to serve notice, that the next NDC government shall institute criminal investigations into this matter with the objective of prosecuting all those found culpable,” it assured.

Background

According to the OSP, Ghana currently has not criminalized influence peddling; hence, the office lacks “the legal mandate to pursue prosecution in this matter.”

Subsequently, the OSP closed its investigation into corruption allegations levelled against Adu Boahen after the case was referred to it in November 2022 by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Adu Boahen was captured in a documentary put together by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and his Tiger Eye PI team claiming that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee for investors.

Mr. Adu Boahen was then sacked by the President after the issue came to the fore.

In its report on Monday, October 30, 2023, the OSP said it decided to close the case because it found that, although Adu Boahen engaged in influence peddling, he didn’t engage in any actual criminal activity that warrants an action by the Special Prosecutor.

This has generated public debate on what constitute corruption.

In a statement clarifying the issue, the OSP explained that: “Influence peddling or trading in influence is a significant index of corruption worldwide, and it is deprecated under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

“Though Ghana is a state party to the UNCAC, the nation has yet to specifically prohibit influence peddling or trading in influence as a criminal offence. Consequently, the OSP lacks the legal mandate to pursue prosecution in this matter.”