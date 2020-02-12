

After releasing its top 20 songs for the year 2019, the Adom FM Music Chart is ready to begin the year 2020 with a big bang.

The 2020 chart is starting off with one of the biggest Christmas songs ‘Oofeetsɔ’ released by rapper Sarkodie.

Many fans of the rapper assumed the song, which featured Buk Bak’s Prince Bright, was directed at Shatta Wale because of a supposed rift between the two singers.

The praise, admiration and love Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ got in 2019 followed it into 2020. The song began the year at number two on the chart.

At number 3, is a crowd favourite ‘Obiaato’ by Kuami Eugene. The Lynx Entertainment signee is not an act to shy away from confrontation, however, telling his haters and ‘judges’ to come for everything he has if he truly doesn’t deserve, to many fans was a move they admired. The song since its releases has inspired many to create different covers including a gospel version.

‘Ololo’ by Stonebwoy featuring Nigeria’s Teni, is still one of the most listened songs. The song is at number 4.

Immediately after its release ‘Saara’ entered the chart and managed to stay in the top five so many weeks before the end of 2019.

The overwhelming popularity of the song can be partly be attributed to Ghanaians wanting to cherish the first Sarkodie and Efya song they’ve received in over five years. The song is at number 5.

In 2019, 3Music Awards data revealed that Shatta Wale released 49 songs in the span of 10 months. Many of the songs including Melissa, Island and others were hits. However, Borjor released in October 2019 is one song from the dancehall artiste that became not just a hit but a Christmas banger. ‘Borjor’ carried its 2019 popularity to 2020. It is at number six.

At number seven is Quamina Mp’s ‘Amanfour Girls’. Although the Ground Up Chale star released this song in June 2019, it had not lost its popularity in December. The song has also been nominated for the 2020 3Music Awards’ Hiplife song of the Year category.

At number eight is ‘Fa Me Ko’ by Emelia Brobbey. The actress’ song is one of the songs that became popular right after its release mostly because of the mixed reactions it received. Emelia, however, in her interviews promised to address concerns music lovers raised after hearing the song.

When the artwork of Akwaboah’s ‘Gangstar Love’ was released, many assumed the singer had gotten married. Congratulations started pouring even from some of his colleagues in the industry until he dropped the song and the video. Although some people were disappointed there was no wedding, they still appreciated that they had good music to listen to. ‘Gangstar Love’ is at number nine.

Adina in 2019 was having lots of fun being a judge on a music reality show she may have forgotten to release songs for her fans to enjoy. Luckily, she took a break from being a judge on Mentor (not literally) to release her song Sika. The song is at number 10.

In all of 2019, Becca released three songs, ‘Yes I do’, ‘Magic’ and ‘Driving License’. Although they were chart-toppers, ‘Yes I do’ is the song that made it through to 2020 on the chart. The song is at number 11.

Since Fameye’s single ‘Nothing I Get’ became a hit, many Ghanaians have grown more interested in the artiste and his works. Hence it is no surprise, his song ‘Mati’ is widely listened to. The song is at number 12.

The 2019 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year Diana Hamilton is at number 13 with her hit song ‘W’sem’.

Darkovibes is one artiste who got popular through his group La Meme Gang. Although he is still with the group, Darkovibes has been pursuing solo projects, like Obra and Bless Me which has gained favour with Ghanaian music lovers. His song ‘Obra’ has made it to the chart at number 14.

Before the new year rolled over, dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Samini, who in the past have made it clear they were fans of each other, released a collaboration that surprised their fans. The song ‘Celebration’ is at number 15.

Dada Hafco is at number 15 with his song ‘Your Story’. The song which featured Fameye touched the hearts of their fans because of its encouraging lyrics.

One song that stuck out with music lovers on Kelyvin Boy’s T.I.M.E EP is ‘Mea’. Although Kelvyn Boy has always been associated Afrobeat and Dancehall, this song had a Highlife vibe and features which made it stand out from other songs on the album. ‘Mea’ which features Joey b is at number 17.

At number 18 is ‘Attaa Adwoa’ by Bosom P-Yung. The new artiste shot to fame with this song after rapper Sarkodie posted a snippet of it on his twitter handle. The gestures Bosom P=Yung made in his video first caught the eye of Ghanaians. However, the song slowly caught on.

At number 19 is one of Stonebwoy’s biggest collaboration in 2019, Shuga. The song featured Jamaica’s Beenie Man.

At number 20 is Joyce Blessing’s ‘Adam Nana’.