Ghanaian singer Kelvyn Boy has finally topped the Adom FM chart show with his latest ‘Down Flat’ song that has taken over the airwaves.

The singer has also moved out to promote the song in Nigeria over the past days after his song penetrated their industry.

The Afro-Highlife song has since garnered a million views on YouTube after the visuals dropped weeks ago.

At Number 2, Akwaboah comes through with his Obiaa song featuring Cina Soul. The visuals of the song couple with its lyrics moves music lovers to keep the song on the streaming board.

The third slot goes to Camidoh. His Sugarcane track has done the magic for the Ghanaian singer that many believed was a Nigerian.

With her Amapiano vibes, Ghanaian singer Adina comes through at number 4. The Shoulder song featuring Phantom keeps on lingering on many streaming platforms.

Mr Drew and Medikal’s S3k3 song formed part of the chart list copping number five this week.

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor took the number seven spot with her Only You song that has since garnered over 315k on YouTube.

The Tema-based musician forms part of the chart list with his Chop Life song which features Nigerian singer Patoranking.

After performing at Davido’s 02 concert, Darko Vibes stays at number 8 in the Adom FM music chart list with his Je M’appelle song ft Davido.

Lynx’s Entertainment signee Kidi took the number 9 spot with his Mon Bebe song which is massively getting the numbers on many streaming platforms.

In just two weeks, Medikal and Shatta Wale’s Stubborn Academy song has gotten over 560k views on YouTube. On Adom FM chart show, the song landed them on the number 10 position.

Tema-based musician Nanky took the number 11 slot with his Cloud 9 song.

Obaapa Christy’s The Glory gospel song got the number 12 position this week. The controversy surrounding the budget of the video got many reaching out YouTube to check out the visuals. According to Obaapa Christy she spent over $40,000 for the video shoot.

Number 13 on the list is Kofi Kinaata with his Wo Pr3 song.

Black Sherif’s Second Sermon remix with Burna Boy still continues to form part of the chart after many months. It is number 14 on the Adom FM Chart.

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur’s Celebrate song featuring Nigeria’s Teni was at number 15 this week.

At number 16 stands Celestine’s Donkor’s Praise him which features Joel Lwanga. the song has garnered over 100k views since its inception three weeks ago.

Sista Afia takes the number 17 position with her Asuoden song featuring Kuami Eugene.

The number 18 slot this week was Empress Gifty. Her 3y3 Woa song has been in the trends over the past weeks.

Since he released his No Pressure album, Sarkodie’s Non Living Thing has been giving “everlasting” life to the album. This week, it clocked number 19 on the Adom FM charts.

Stonebwoy makes entry at number 20 with his Nukedzor song featuring Joey B and Abra Cadabra.

MORE: