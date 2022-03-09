181 Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine so far – Foreign Affairs Ministry

A total of 181 Ghanaian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine as of the midday of March 8 with 88 of them transited through Romania, Hungary and Poland.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of some Ghanaians refusing evacuation after the government has purchased tickets and paid for their COVID-19 test because they had previously expressed willingness to be evacuated.

In view of this, the Ministry is “therefore entreating only Ghanaians who are willing to be evacuated to confirm their participation, so as to avoid the dissipation of scarce public funds.”

“In the case of those who refuse to be assisted to return home, the Government of Ghana’s obligations towards them ceases after they have been provided with two nights’ hotel accommodation,” portions of the statement read.