The Northern Region Police have beefed up security in the city following Monday’s shooting incident at the Dakpema Palace.

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said there is heavy deployment of both plain-clothed and uniformed Police officers, the anti-terrorism unit, the Military and the Operation Calm Life team to continue patrols to ensure security in the city.

He said this when he outlined some of the things the security forces are doing to keep the city safe.

Superintendent Ananga assured the people of the Tamale Metropolis that the security forces would continue to patrol the city to ensure life and property are safe.

He said last night, the patrol teams visited all the areas that matter and continued until the team on the morning shift took over.

He stated that the patrol exercise would continue until they deemed it appropriate to stop.

Superintendent Ananga said a lot of strategies have been put in place to ensure the city remains calm.

He said there are suspicious characters out there who are determined to foment trouble for the Police but they will be arrested.

He said what the Police are currently interested in are the 15 men who attacked the Palace and not just the names being peddled about.