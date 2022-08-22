Week 5 of Adepam Season 2 came to a sad end when contestants had to wave their final goodbye to their evicted colleague Vida Adedegamor.

Under the brand name Vidash, the fashion designer dropped elegant custom-made outfits week after week.

In the previous week, she made the list of top 4 best designers for the night, but her design for this week went downward spiral.

Designing for a Mother of the Bride theme, Vidash made a simple Kaba and slit outfit for her model from a white polish cotton.

She adorned the outfit with a lace short sleeves and a piece of Kente fabric as coverup.

Vida becomes the third contestants to be evicted from the show. Week 4 saw Onyameous and Patrick evicted.

Nine contestants are still battling for the slot as winner of Season 2 of Adom TV’s number one fashion competition, Adepam.

Adepam shows every Sunday at 4:00pm. Vote for contestants by dialing their unique number to the short code *711*60#.

Check out Vidash’s designs below:

Adepam Season 2 Week 5