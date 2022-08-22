The chief of Akyem Manso, who doubles as Benkumhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Sintim Poku III, came under attack on Sunday whilst heading to the Akyem Kotoku palace to attend Akwasidae.

According to Obrempong Poku, some unknown persons pelted his vehicle with stones about 50 meters from the palace.

His vehicle was smashed which led to him sustaining some injuries.

He was given first aid treatment at the palace by the embattled Omanhene of Akyem Kotoku, Oseadeeyo Dr Frimpong Manso II, who is a medical Doctor by Profession.

The attack is believed to have been orchestrated by a feuding faction in the Akyem Kotoku chieftaincy dispute.

The damaged vehicle

The Oda District Police Commander and his men who were providing security at the palace combed the area but could not arrest any suspect.

The chief was, however, taken to a nearby police station to make an official report.

Obrempong Poku told Starr News “I am fine but will return to the police station this morning to write my statement.”

A 24-year-old chieftaincy dispute between two royal Agona families of Akyem Kotoku continues to linger as there is no end in sight to resolving the dispute.

After the demise of the late Omanhene, Okofobuor Agyeman Attafuah IV, the two royal families, the Attafuah and Frimpong Manso factions disagreed about who should ascend the throne as Omanhene.

Though in the year 2000, Nana Frempong Manso IV was enstooled by the Frimpong Manso royal family as the Paramount Chief of Akyem Kotoku, the Paramount Queen-mother, Nana Akua Asantewaa nullified the enstoolment process through the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and the Court and reportedly expunged the gazetted name.

The feuding faction also in revenge performed customary rights purportedly destooling the Queen-mother.

The Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council has since not been peaceful as the chieftaincy dispute has led to renewed clashes and gunshots which have led to deaths, injuries and destruction of property despite efforts made by previous government officials and other high-powered peace brokers.

However, a peace pipe was smoked in 2018 between the feuding factions to end over two decades of protracted Chieftaincy dispute in the traditional area

A sheep was slaughtered and a libation was poured by the two factions as a sign of unity however the peace deal was not sustainable as the dispute resurfaced.

Chieftaincy dispute remains a major security threat in the Eastern Region as the majority of the 11 paramountcies are battling Chieftaincy disputes which spiral into intermittent clashes.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, said in a recent regional coordinating council meeting that “as you are in no doubt aware, most of the security issues in the region arise from chieftaincy disputes and the development has been a major source of concern to the Regional Security Council.”