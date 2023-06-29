The leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has announced the indefinite suspension of actor Jerry Williams following his alleged involvement in illicit substances.

In a statement signed by the National President of AGN, Mr Emeka Rollas, MON, they have been monitoring Jerry’s involvement in illicit substances since December, last year until it got out of hand.

The Guild noted as it is now, he[Jerry] cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set, adding the situation is a matter of safety for fellow actors.

The statement reads in part, “he ought to have been suspended before now. But we decided to allow him to go through minor treatments, which he has been defaulting overtimes. But as it stands now, Jerry is a risk not only to himself but also, other actors who might be acting alongside him on set.

“We, therefore, have decided to suspend him indefinitely until he gets a clean bill of health from a medical practitioner or a professional that handles drug abuse.”

Jerry hit the limelight after starring in the epic movie, “The Chosen King”.

He’s known for playing the role of a ‘prince, king, warrior, palace guard, hunter, romantic guy, terrorist, and many other roles in his past movies.

