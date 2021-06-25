Vice-Chancellor of the Accra Technical Institute (ATU) has urged all and sundry to support President Akufo-Addo’s initiative of improving the state of the environment via an initiative dubbed ‘Green Ghana project’.

Professor Samuel Nii Odai made the admonishing when he, together with representatives of Waste Segregation and Composition Movement, led some students and alumni to plant trees in the school.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the new ATU campus at Samsam, Nsawam in the Eastern Region, Prof Odai remarked that Friday, June 25th’s tree planting is a sequel to the first phase of the campaign held at the central campus at Kinbu on the 18th.

He added that staff and students planted 10 tree species acquired through the benevolence of the Forestry Commission last Friday, and over 130 will be planted at the new site.

Royal Palm, Aki tree and mahogany will be spread across every block of the Institute’s 160-acre land.

Prof Odoi uttered that the Institute is passionate about environment and waste management, and as such will put all efforts in place as a symbol of conserving the environment.

“As the tree grows, ATU will grow, make impact and bring more life to communities around. As trees flourish, ATL will flourish and live long,” he said.

Professor Samuel Nii Odai

On how to maintain the trees planted, President of the Students Representative Council, Samuel Boateng, disclosed a tracker has been installed to monitor the progress of the plants.

He also stated that persons will be put in charge of daily watering and nurturing of the baby plants.

Accra Technical University is the first Institute to be partnered by environmental advocates Malik Mino Ereira and Soni Valeeha who are representatives of the Waste Segregation and Compositing Management.

Speaking on their intent, the representatives said the aim is to begin a movement to raise the next generation to treat their immediate surroundings with respect.

Their vision is to see each child grow at least five trees by 2030 when the Sustainable Development Goal is achieved.

Watch video below: