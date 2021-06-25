Football-loving fans have thronged the headquarters of Accra Hearts of Oak for tickets ahead of the clash against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The fans are unhappy about the lack of tickets, with others also alleging that some of the tickets have been hoarded and being sold at outrageous prices.

Adomonline.com visited the grounds to catch up with the happenings and to interact with some of the football fans.

In an interview with an ardent Hearts of Oak fan, he said he arrived at the premises at about 9 am, and as of 2 pm, he had still not succeeded in purchasing the ticket even though he had the money for it.

Other fans who expressed similar concerns are unhappy because they claim to have visited all the ticket outlets without any success in getting tickets to buy.

The match which is scheduled for Sunday will see only 25% of fans being allowed into the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

That means that only about 10,000 spectators will have the benefit of viewing the match from the stadium.

Watch photos below for more: