Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of electronic retail giant, Kab-Fam Ghana Ltd, Mr Charles Antwi-Boahen has come to the aid of a 69-year-old woman who was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 11 years imprisonment at the Nsawam Prisons.

Ama Forson, was convicted and sentenced to 11 years imprisonment in hard labour for selling a marijuana-infused beverage, a crime she insists she did not commit.

After four years and seven months into her incarceration, she was acquitted and discharged on appeal through the In-Prison Paralegal Programme facilitated by the POS Foundation, which is championed by the Executive Director, Mr Jonathan Osei Owusu.

Speaking after the premiere of Ama’s documentary dubbed ‘The Untold Story of Ama Forson’ on June 24, 2021, at the Law Court Complex Auditorium, the KAB-FAM CEO who was emotionally soaked by the story, donated a sum GH¢20,000 to her.

ALSO READ:

According to him, she is struggling to pick up the remains of her shattered life together with her 14-year-old son who lives with her in an uncompleted building somewhere in Accra.

Additionally, Mr Antwi Boahen said he will turn her life around by renting a fully-furnished house for her and a side job that will help her upkeep.

On Ama’s 14-year-old son, the KAB-FAM CEO pledged to take care of his education and personal needs until he completes his tertiary education.

Present at the documentary viewing were Supreme Court Judge, Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, diplomats from the US Embassy in Ghana, among other high profiled personalities from the Canadian Embassy.