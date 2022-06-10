The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Ambassador Edward Boateng, marked Green Ghana Day with a call on CEOs and Management of State Enterprises to plant and protect trees.

He made the call when he led staff and management of the Authority to plant trees at the forecourt of SIGA.

“We have a collective responsibility towards the restoration of Ghana’s degraded landscapes. The existence of trees is imperative for the continued survival of humanity,” he said.

He further asked specified entities to be environmentally friendly by adopting measures that support the global fight against climate change.

SIGA’s Director-General also underscored the need for ‘Green’ Ghana, citing other parts of the world where people sign extensive permits to cut down just one tree.

The exercise was also supported by Mr Akoi Amoah-Larbi, General Manager Operations Secretariat, who planted the tree on behalf of the Ms. Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, General Manager (Operations).

Meanwhile, Mrs Olivia Opuku-Adomah, the Head of Performance, Monitoring and Evaluation Division of SIGA and Mr Eric Albert Opoku, the Head of Department for Governance, Risk and Compliance also joined to grace the plating event.

Some staff members were also given the opportunity to partake in the annual exercise that is set to ‘heal’ the climate overtime.

Green Ghana Day is an initiative of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and geared towards the recovery of lost forests and to build in Ghanaians the culture of planting. It was launched with the target of planting five million trees.

This year’s theme is Mobilising for a Greener Future with a target to plant some 20 million trees across the country.

It is estimated that about 80% of the trees planted last year survived.

Check out some photos that were captured by Adomonline.com as SIGA plants trees at the forecourt of their building below:

Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Ambassador Edward Boateng

Mr Akoi Amoah-Larbi, General Manager Operations Secretariat

Mrs Olivia Opuku-Adomah, the Head of Performance, Monitoring and Evaluation Division of SIGA

Mr Eric Albert Opoku, the Head of Department for Governance, Risk and Compliance