An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 25-year-old man for allegedly snatching a Hyundai Accent Taxi valued at ₵37,500.00.

Emmanuel Tetteh has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with Peter Mintah, his accomplice, now at large, to rob Prince Kyei, the complainant, of his cab.

He will make his next appearance on June 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, his accomplice is on the run with the cab with registration number GW 6088 22.

Police Chief Inspector George Nana Akomeah told the Court presided over by Mr K.K. Obiri Yeboah that Kyei, the complainant, was a taxi driver residing at Ablekuma whilst Tetteh, unemployed, resided at KI School, Kaneshie.

He said on April 12, 2022, at about 1930 hours, the complainant was in-charged of a Hyundai Accent cab with registration number GW 6088-22.

On reaching TV Africa area heading towards Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, the accused and his accomplice, Mintah now at large, engaged the services of the complainant to take them to Dansoman.

Chief Inspector Akomeah said on reaching the SSNIT Flats, Mintah who was sitting at the front, asked the complainant to stop the car and he obliged.

Suddenly, he seized the ignition key and turned-off the engine, adding that the complainant started struggling with Mintah over the ignition key.

Prosecution said Tetteh got down from the car and joined in to overpower the complainant while the accused person held the complainant by his neck as Mintah pull out a pair of scissors and stabbed the forehead of the complainant.

The Court heard that the Complainant struggled with the accused and they both fell together.

Kyei shouted for help and those around rushed to the scene and arrested Tetteh whereas Mintah managed to run away with the car.

Prosecution said the accused person was sent to the Police Station whilst the complainant was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

During investigation, the accused admitted the offences and stated that he and Mintah had been snatching cars for the past two years.

He said that all the cars they had snatched were sold to one “Virus,” who lived in the same house with Mintah at Dansoman, adding that “Virus” had men who worked on the cars at a workshop.

The Court heard that the accused person led Police to the house and the workshop but could not find Virus. All efforts made by the Police to trace him have failed.