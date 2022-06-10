Some Ghanaians on social media are surprised following Black Stars recent defeat to Japan at their opening of the 2022 Kirin Cup campaign on Friday, June 10.

Ghana suffered a 4-1 defeat in Kobe as they fail to reach the final of the four-nation tournament.

Many fans, who were eager to see the team perform some miracles in the opening game, were stunned at the turn of events.

Otto Addo’s side went to the tournament with a depleted side, with just 18 players at his disposal.

The Black Stars had been phenomenal in recent campaigns including games against Nigeria and the two AFCON qualifiers.

This counts as the first defeat to Otto Addo as head coach of Ghana after five games.

The Black Stars will face Chile, who lost 2-0 to Tunisia earlier on Friday, in their next game of the competition.

Check out some funny comments after the game:

https://twitter.com/_mandelamontana/status/1535246547834884097?s=20&t=KA90F7Cqd72KFHxrfxl36A

Naruto then e squad too score ghana 🇬🇭?? Awurade aww😭#BlackStars — A.Gyan03! (@a_gyano3) June 10, 2022

Otto Addo just received baptism of defeat…#BlackStars — 🇬🇭Nii Cisco🇺🇸 (@Bardmanequation) June 10, 2022

Japan making Blackstars look so easy to beat😂😂🤣💔💔#BlackStars #KirinCup — Nana Khay🇬🇭 🇺🇦 (@iamkhayT) June 10, 2022