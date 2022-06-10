Actor, John Dumelo and his wife took their fans by surprise after taking to social media to celebrate their second child’s birthday.

The couple secretly welcomed their second child in June 2021. At the time, there had been rumours that the couple may be expecting.

Some fans also deduced that Mrs Dumelo may have been pregnant based on some photos she shared on her page.

The couple, however, did not confirm or deny those rumours last year.

But on Friday, June 10, Mr Dumelo and his wife took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday.

The actor shared a video of him and his son braiding his daughter’s hair. Captioning the post, the actor cum politician called his daughter his heartbeat.

“Happy 1st birthday my daughter, my heartbeat, my soul. Daddy loves you so much!!!!!” He wrote.

Mrs Dumelo on the other hand shared some photos taken when she was pregnant with her daughter.

She noted that her baby girl has been nothing but joy and a blessing to the family.

“There are some blessings that are not quantifiable. It seems like no adjective suits its magnitude. I’ve searched for the words and still couldn’t find the perfect fit. Oh, he has blessed me. Hallelujah! Happiest birthday my beautiful girl,” she wrote.

