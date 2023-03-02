A young man, believed to be in his early thirties, has been confirmed dead in an accident on the Juaboso-Afere road in the Bodi-Juaboso district of the Western North Region.

The sad incident happened in the late hours of Wednesday when the victim identified as Yaw David failed to negotiate a sharp curve.

According to the report, the deceased worked as a security guard at the Juaboso Government Hospital but stayed in Sehwi Afere [about five minutes drive from Juaboso].

He reportedly had a lift from a friend who owned a motorbike, however, the deceased was given the motorbike to ride.

On their way home, Yaw David, who was the rider, failed to negotiate a sharp curve after overtaking a tricycle (pragya) and crashed with a Kia Rhino with the registration number GW 3946 Z which was carrying cocoa from the opposite direction.

Yaw David reportedly died on the spot and his friend sustained severe fractures in the leg and other injuries.

The Police at Bodi District Command rushed to the scene and the deceased was taken to the Juaboso Government Hospital mortuary while his friend is also receiving treatment at the same health facility.

