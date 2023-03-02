Two persons have been confirmed dead while two others are battling for their lives in an accident on Enchi-Mile 4 road.

The victims identified as Affi Collins and Assuah are both motorbike riders.

Per information gathered, they were riding in opposite direction on top speed when one lost control and rammed into the other motorbike.

Both riders, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the Enchi government hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

However, the passengers on each motorbike who are also in critical condition are responding to treatment in the same facility.

This is the second gory accident recorded in the Western North Region in one night.

Another accident on the Juaboso-Afere road claimed the lives of two persons.